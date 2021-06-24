Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.42. 603,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $150.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 54.04%.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 27,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,204.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.