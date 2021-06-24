Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 337.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in The Hershey by 6.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.