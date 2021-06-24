Analysts Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 579,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 337.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in The Hershey by 7.7% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in The Hershey by 6.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $172.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

