Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target at $42.14

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

