Analysts Set Expectations for North American Construction Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.83. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE:NOA opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $498.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

