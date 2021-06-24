Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT at $72.46

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,301. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.72 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

