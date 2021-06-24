Analysts Set Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Price Target at $23.15

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $23.88. 31,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.29. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Equities analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.