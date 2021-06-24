Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $33.13

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at $732,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. Insiders sold 649,832 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,919 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares in the last quarter. Amazon com Inc acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter worth $40,578,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 17.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL opened at $21.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11. Vital Farms has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $857.25 million and a PE ratio of 82.50.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

