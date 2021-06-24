Analyzing 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) & Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 33.47% 52.31% 18.85% Upstart N/A N/A N/A

56.1% of 360 DigiTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 3.17 $535.88 million $3.50 12.38 Upstart $233.42 million 41.23 $5.98 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for 360 DigiTech and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 27.69%. Upstart has a consensus target price of $103.50, suggesting a potential downside of 17.29%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than 360 DigiTech.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Upstart on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans. The company was formerly known as 360 Finance, Inc. and changed its name to 360 DigiTech, Inc. in September 2020. 360 DigiTech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

