Analyzing Fathom (FTHM) and Its Competitors

Fathom (NASDAQ: FTHM) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fathom to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fathom and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom $176.78 million -$1.34 million -300.00 Fathom Competitors $4.48 billion $136.76 million -21.10

Fathom’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68% Fathom Competitors 2.38% 11.57% 2.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fathom and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fathom Competitors 113 493 594 18 2.42

Fathom currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.61%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 8.24%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Fathom peers beat Fathom on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

