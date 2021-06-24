Analyzing First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norwood Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Norwood Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 13.66 $202.03 million $1.42 34.07 Norwood Financial $66.24 million 3.12 $15.08 million N/A N/A

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Norwood Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.6% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Norwood Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Norwood Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Norwood Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for First Financial Bankshares and Norwood Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 Norwood Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Norwood Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Norwood Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 43.24% 13.55% 2.02% Norwood Financial 24.36% 10.40% 1.07%

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Norwood Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides drive-in and night deposit, remote deposit capture, Internet and mobile banking, payroll cards, transmitting funds, and other customary commercial banking services, as well as automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs. Further, the company provides asset management and technology services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 78 financial centers across Texas. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Abilene, Texas.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. It also provides various loans, such as commercial loans comprising lines of credit, revolving credit, term loans, mortgages, secured lending products, and letter of credit facilities; municipal finance lending; construction loans for commercial construction projects and single-family residences; land loans; consumer loans; mortgage lending to finance principal residences and second home dwellings; and indirect dealer financing of new and used automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers investment securities services; trust and investment products; and cash management, direct deposit, remote deposit capture, mobile deposit capture, mobile payment, automated clearing house activity, real estate settlement, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it engages in the annuity and mutual fund sale, and discount brokerage activities, as well as insurance agency business. The company serves consumers, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It operates fourteen offices in Northeastern Pennsylvania; and sixteen offices in Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego, and Yates Counties, New York, as well as thirty-one automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.

