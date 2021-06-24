Andy Lothian Sells 610 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).

Shares of Personal Group stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £79.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Get Personal Group alerts:

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.