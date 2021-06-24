Andy Lothian Sells 610 Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) insider Andy Lothian sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £1,256.60 ($1,641.76).
Shares of Personal Group stock opened at GBX 255 ($3.33) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £79.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 252.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 192 ($2.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.05).
Personal Group Company Profile
