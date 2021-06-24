Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi Acquires 216 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Shares of LON:AAL traded up GBX 55 ($0.72) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,877 ($37.59). The company had a trading volume of 971,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,961. The stock has a market cap of £39.22 billion and a PE ratio of 23.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,351.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a one year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,450 ($45.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,965.83 ($38.75).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.