Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

