AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 3.5%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.34 and last traded at $18.40. Approximately 54,032 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,440,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.59.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,370,107 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,041,000 after purchasing an additional 268,121 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

