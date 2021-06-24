Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.
Shares of ANIK traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,062. Anika Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.70 million, a P/E ratio of -23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.21.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
