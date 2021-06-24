ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $1,290,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in ANSYS by 194.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth $636,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in ANSYS by 8.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $341.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,670. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $277.13 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.