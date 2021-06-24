Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

