APA Group (ASX:APA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.27

APA Group (ASX:APA) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.07.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group develops, owns, and operates natural gas transportation and energy infrastructure in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, gas storage facilities, gas processing facilities, gas compression facilities, electricity transmission, electricity interconnectors, and renewable and gas fired power generation assets; and operates solar farms and wind farms.

