API3 (API3) Price Hits $2.12 on Major Exchanges

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. API3 has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and $7.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, API3 has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for $2.12 or 0.00006253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00055471 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00605336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000288 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

