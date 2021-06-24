Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.36

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.36 and last traded at $59.32, with a volume of 52439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.