Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Bull Street Advisors LLC

Bull Street Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Bull Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.82 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

