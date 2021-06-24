Apron Network (APN) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Apron Network has a market cap of $7.67 million and $1.54 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apron Network has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

APN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

