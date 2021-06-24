ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of AETUF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.05. 43,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,799. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.63.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $409.53 million for the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

