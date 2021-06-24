ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 146,502 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,716,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,502 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.62% of Agora worth $86,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $48,894,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ API traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.57. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

