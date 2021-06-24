ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 635,618 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 145.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,618 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.93% of 908 Devices worth $52,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $17,086,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,572,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 908 Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 31.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 1,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,237. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MASS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 908 Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

