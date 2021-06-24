ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $110,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $495.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $468.85. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

