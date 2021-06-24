ARK Investment Management LLC Has $66.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 942,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,526 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $66,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Cloudflare by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $3,198,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.41. The company had a trading volume of 17,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,508. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $104.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,933 shares of company stock valued at $72,538,271 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

