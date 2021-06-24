ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,103,928 one (NYSE:AONE)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of one (NYSE:AONE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,103,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,385,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 7.83% of ONE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AONE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

AONE traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 137,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. one has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of ONE in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

one does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

