ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 104.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,141 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $41,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,046 shares of company stock worth $7,781,627. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.20. 7,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

