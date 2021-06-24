ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Purchased by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $80.72 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

