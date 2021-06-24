Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.21. 485,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,521. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.51.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.