Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 121.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APAM opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

