Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 1.8%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 969 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

