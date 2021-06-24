Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Seven Oaks Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVOK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,774,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $731,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

