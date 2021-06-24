AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Justin J. Noznesky Sells 21,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.33. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,007 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

