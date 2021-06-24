Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 239,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,212,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on AUPH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $54,888.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 40.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

