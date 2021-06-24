Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,732 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $283.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total transaction of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

