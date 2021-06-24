Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.080-1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.670-4.970 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $287.34. 30,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,000. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 19,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.12, for a total value of $5,204,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,046 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,627. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

