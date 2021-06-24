Avalon Investment & Advisory Acquires 3,164 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.98.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

