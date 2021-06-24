Avalon Investment & Advisory Buys 5,510 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $228.66 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $136.29 and a 1-year high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.64.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

