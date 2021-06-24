Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,467,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after buying an additional 306,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,813,000 after acquiring an additional 235,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,014.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 216,202 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

