Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 11,298 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

DraftKings stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

