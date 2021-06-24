Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

Shares of BLK opened at $865.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $851.57. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $528.63 and a fifty-two week high of $890.00. The stock has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

