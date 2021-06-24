Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.