Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 770 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 738.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 27.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

