Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,558.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 29,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $160.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

