Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

GPC stock opened at $125.32 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

