Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -805.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

