Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avista were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

