Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,172.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

